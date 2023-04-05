With another blood drive just around the corner, now seems like a good time to remind folks of some of the additional perks that come with donating blood. There’s the obvious fact that blood from a single donor can save up to three lives, but Vitalant reminds donors that there are some additional benefits, too.
First off, you’ll learn your blood type, which will certainly come in handy if you ever need a blood transfusion of your own.
Second, you’ll get what Vitalant calls a “mini-physical,” as blood donation includes a check on temperature, blood pressure and hemoglobin levels.
Third, you can earn a bit of peace of mind. Every donation is screened for more than a dozen infectious diseases and, if you test positive for any of them, you will receive a confidential notification. Blood donations are also checked for cholesterol levels, in case that’s something you want to keep an eye on, too.
For those of you looking to donate blood, the next opportunity will be next weekend, April 14-15. Check out our story on page 1A for additional details on the local event. For even more information on donating blood and why it is so important, visit vitalant.org.