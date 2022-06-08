When tragedy strikes in Fountain Hills, members of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Rural/Metro Fire Department are always on the scene. Whether putting out a fire, taking statements from witnesses or assisting the injured, these men and women have their work cut out for them when a good day turns bad. And that’s exactly why the Crisis Response Team exists.
While the professionals are doing their job to handle a tragedy, volunteer members of the local Crisis Response Team are frequently called out to tend to the individuals impacted most by the incident. As outlined on the Town website, “a two-person team will focus on the emotional and social needs of an individual or family…Members are trained volunteers dedicated to providing immediate crisis intervention and on-scene emotional support during and after a traumatic event.”
Crisis Response Team members are there to offer assistance, guidance, helpful information or just a concerned ear for those in a time of need. And as you may have seen in recent issues of the paper, the organization is currently in need of additional volunteers. No special training or prior knowledge is necessary, just a desire to help. Training is provided. The Times encourages anyone interested in helping their neighbors through tough times to consider becoming a volunteer. For more information, contact Town Volunteer Coordinator, Kimberly Wickland, at kwickland@fh.az.gov or 480-816-5108, or call Crisis Team Coordinator, Tom Aiello, at 480-482-9098.