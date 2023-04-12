If you read the weekly Law Enforcement Report, you may have noticed in recent weeks there has been an uptick in vehicle break-ins. The common factor in nearly every instance has been that the vehicles were unlocked, allowing criminals easy access to rummage through the glove box and swipe everything from loose cash to firearms.

As pointed out during a recent report from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to the Town Council, these incidents could be easily avoided if more folks would simply hit the lock button when exiting their vehicle. We’d all love to go back to the days when such measures were not necessary but, let’s face it, times have changed.