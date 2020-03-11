Whether you’re on television or social media, reading the paper or happen to overhear a passing conversation, COVID-19 – better known as the coronavirus – is clearly having a major impact on the world right now.
There’s a lot of fear out there and, to make matters worse, a lot of misinformation is spreading from every direction. In times like these, our recommendation is simple: Listen to the experts.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should be considered your one-stop shop for all legitimate details pertaining to the coronavirus. Dealing with issues like this is literally their job and their one concern is getting people through this outbreak as quickly and safely as possible.
Who has a higher risk of infection? How does the virus actually spread? What are the symptoms you should be on the lookout for and, if those signs emerge, what should you do about it? What preventative measures should be taken? The CVC answers all of these questions and more on its website. Simply go to cdc.org and click on the large header at the top of the page that says, “Coronavirus Disease 2019.” No memes, no hyperbole and no political spin, the website is full of the latest information gathered by the experts working around the clock to combat the coronavirus.
On top of all of the helpful information about the disease itself, there are additional sections that offer the latest situation updates about cases in the U.S. and risk assessment, as well as resources for communities, schools, businesses, healthcare professionals and those planning to travel during the outbreak.
We encourage everyone to read up on the facts, do their part and practice some good old-fashioned common sense in order to keep themselves and their neighbors safe.