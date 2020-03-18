The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, cdc.gov, has extensive information for the public regarding COVID-19, coronavirus. This is a brief list of items CDC is recommending people keep in mind in addressing concerns.
Have supplies on hand
*Contact your healthcare provider to ask about obtaining extra necessary medications to have on hand in case there is an outbreak of COVID-19 in your community and you need to stay home for a prolonged period of time.
*If you cannot get extra medications, consider using mail-order for medications.
*Be sure you have over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies (tissues, etc.) to treat fever and other symptoms. Most people will be able to recover from COVID-19 at home.
*Have enough household items and groceries on hand so that you will be prepared to stay at home for a period of time.
Take everyday precautions
*Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
*Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or having been in a public place.
If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
*To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.
*Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.
*Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
*Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks and cell phones).
*Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick.
*Avoid all non-essential travel including plane trips, and especially avoid embarking on cruise ships.
*If COVID-19 is spreading in your community, take extra measures to put distance between yourself and other people to further reduce your risk of being exposed to this new virus.
Stay home as much as possible.
*Consider ways of getting food brought to your house through family, social, or commercial networks
Have a plan for if you get sick:
*Consult with your health care provider for more information about monitoring your health for symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.
*Stay in touch with others by phone or email. You may need to ask for help from friends, family, neighbors, community health workers, etc. if you become sick.
*Determine who can provide you with care if your caregiver gets sick.
*Watch for symptoms and emergency warning signs
Pay attention for potential COVID-19 symptoms including, fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel like you are developing symptoms, call your doctor.
*If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. In adults, emergency warning signs include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face. This list is not all inclusive. Consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
As a reminder, cdc.gov/coronavirus has extensive information and answers to specific questions the public might have regarding the virus.