Each year, the Town Council and several higher-ups from Town Hall gather for a planning retreat. This day-long event allows local leadership to really dig in on current matters, taking a look at the recent past while planning for the future. They discuss everything from Town finances to ongoing/upcoming projects and more.
It’s a big undertaking, producing an overwhelming amount of information to weed through in a single sitting. For our readers, though, all of those details are going to be broken down into more easily digestible features over the next few weeks. Our coverage begins this week on page 1A, where reporting tackles retreat conversations revolving around capital improvements, work being done at local parks, a breakdown of town finances and more.
We anticipate additional stories will run over the next couple issues, offering more insight into what was discussed at the Feb. 22 retreat. While Town Staff and the Council will continue to discuss and take action on these items at upcoming meetings, we hope our readers will take this opportunity to get up to date on some of the most pressing matters impacting our community.