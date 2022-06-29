They say the best stuff comes directly from the source and, when it comes to our upcoming Town Council election, the source will be available this Thursday evening, June 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Center.
As of this writing, all four candidates for Town Council are scheduled to take part in a forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce to answer questions and vie for your vote. The event is only scheduled to last about an hour, so your time commitment will be minimal while the information gained should be of great value.
For additional details, check out our story on page 1A of this week’s paper.
We encourage everyone to attend, hear what your local candidates have to say and remember to vote by Aug. 2.