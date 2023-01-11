Based on the sudden uptick in letters to the editor, it appears the new Town Council has kicked off 2023 with some buzzworthy decisions.
In case you missed last week’s meeting, we’ve got you covered right here in the pages of The Fountain Hills Times. While you’ll discover stories throughout this week’s paper concerning decisions on contracts, zoning and the Neighborhood Traffic Management Process, coverage of the three most contentious council decisions begins on page 1A. This includes reinstating an invocation before Town Council meetings, the repeal of certain sections of the sign ordinance and a decision to revisit action taken last year concerning sober living homes.