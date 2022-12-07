Should Fountain Hills Unified School District consolidate its campuses? When? What impact would that have on students, parents and district staff? What are the perceived benefits and drawbacks of such a change? What would be the challenges?
These are some of the questions likely to come up during a planned Dec. 14 discussion hosted by the FHUSD Governing Board. A committee has come back from nearly a year of discussions with a recommendation to move forward with campus consolidation, but district leadership wants to give community members a chance to weigh in on the matter before making a decision.