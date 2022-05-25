It’s graduation week in Fountain Hills, and The Times’ staff would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of the local seniors getting ready to don their cap and gown, march across a stage, accept their diploma and head off into life’s next big adventure.
Whether you’re gearing up to continue your education, are preparing to head off into the workforce or simply taking some time to figure out what, exactly, comes next, you’ve more than earned all of the applause you are bound to hear around Fountain Park Friday evening, May 27, during the 2022 commencement ceremony.
For all of the details on graduation, as well as photos of this year’s graduates and a few other helpful pieces of information, be sure to check out the B section in this week’s paper.
And to all of the Falcons getting ready to soar, once again, we congratulate you. We can’t wait to see what you do next!