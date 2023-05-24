It’s graduation week in Fountain Hills, and the staff here at The Times would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of the local seniors getting ready to don their cap and gown, march across a stage, accept their diploma and head off into life’s next big adventure.
Whether you’re gearing up to continue your education, are preparing to head off into the workforce or simply taking some time to figure out what, exactly, comes next, you’ve more than earned all of the applause you are bound to hear around Fountain Park Friday evening, May 26, during the 2023 commencement ceremony.