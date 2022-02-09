What started out as a relatively small auto show nearly a decade ago has since evolved into one of the community’s biggest events of the year. Concours in the Hills is set to take place in Fountain Park this Saturday, Feb. 12, with thousands of visitors expected in the community between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
As you’ll see in this week’s 1A reporting, the 2022 Concours in the Hills returns with the biggest showing in the event’s history. More than 1,000 cars are scheduled to make an appearance, complemented by all sorts of extra attractions like motorcycles and both civilian and military helicopters.
A free event, Concours in the Hills is spread out across Fountain Park with an ocean of vehicles lined up across the lawn adjacent to Saguaro Boulevard. Visitors are invited to stroll through the aisles and chat with owners, vendors and fellow car enthusiasts alike. Proceeds from the event support Phoenix Children’s Hospital, so those wishing to make a donation to the cause may do so.
Forecasts show temperatures in the ‘70s and clear skies, so be sure to drop by the Concours this weekend and enjoy everything on display.