Some of you may have received a letter in the mail recently including a “Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation Survey.” We’d encourage anyone who received one of these surveys to fill it out and drop it back in the mailbox. It even comes with a pre-paid envelope to help make the process as painless as possible.
As you’ll read in our story on page 1A of this week’s paper, Community Services is in the midst of developing a 10-year plan for the community to address things such as park growth, program expansions and additional ways to better serve the community. To help drive those decisions, they’re looking for data. That’s where the surveys come in.
The survey is a pretty thorough four-page affair, asking questions about everything from your personal use of and experience with town facilities to desired programs and areas where you’d like to see improvement. It’s all multiple choice questions, so you should be able to work your way through the document in about 15 minutes.
Again, the answers provided will help guide decisions about how the town’s various offerings evolve over the next decade, so we encourage everyone who received a survey to fill it out, return it and have their voice heard.