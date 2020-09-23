The 2020-21 Fountain Hills Community Guide has arrived at our office, which means they will be delivered to local businesses and our readers this week.
Whether you’re new to town or looking for a refresher on all of the ins and outs of the community, this annual publication is an indispensable guide to all things Fountain Hills.
This year’s guide is a hefty publication, coming in at 84 pages packed with stories, important community dates, a splash of history, details on upcoming events, services and much, much more.
What’s shopping look like around town? What about dining? Where can you check out some public art? What’s going on with local parks, biking and hiking trails? Where can you play golf or attend church? What are some of the town’s points of interest and what cultural activities are planned for the year ahead? What are the transportation options around town? What do you need to know about the Community Center, Activity Center, Library, Chamber of Commerce or River of Time Museum? What clubs or organizations are active in the community? What are local education options?
Those are just some of the areas explored in this year’s Community Guide, which should serve as an excellent go-to publication to keep around the house for the next year. Look for your copy in an upcoming issue or, if you need an extra copy, feel free to swing by our office.