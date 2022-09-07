The 2023 Fountain Hills Community Guide & Business Directory is still a ways off, but the staff of The Fountain Hills Times is working on getting this year’s publication ready to roll.

This annual publication is seen as a handy tool for residents and visitors alike. It’s basically a one-stop shop for all things Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities, offering plenty of information on everything from local parks and service organizations to schools, golf courses, Town services and more. There’s information on local shopping, medical services, hiking opportunities, accommodations, the local Boys & Girls Club, Fort McDowell, the Civic Center, public art and beyond.