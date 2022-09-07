The 2023 Fountain Hills Community Guide & Business Directory is still a ways off, but the staff of The Fountain Hills Times is working on getting this year’s publication ready to roll.
This annual publication is seen as a handy tool for residents and visitors alike. It’s basically a one-stop shop for all things Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities, offering plenty of information on everything from local parks and service organizations to schools, golf courses, Town services and more. There’s information on local shopping, medical services, hiking opportunities, accommodations, the local Boys & Girls Club, Fort McDowell, the Civic Center, public art and beyond.
If someone visits Fountain Hills, they can pick up a Community Guide and get a bird’s-eye view of what makes Fountain Hills so special. For locals, there’s plenty of information here on how to get out and get involved, as well as contact information for local businesses and the like.
So, if the new Guide isn’t coming out for months, why are we bringing it up now? In short, we want to make sure the information we provide is as up-to-date and accurate as possible. We’ll be making all of the usual calls and visits to check on details but, for anyone who owns/runs a local business, church, club, organization, etc., we encourage you to grab a copy of last year’s Guide, check the details and, if anything needs adjusting or your entity was left out of previous publications, please feel free to email ryan@fhtimes.com and let him know.
As for local advertisers who want to make sure they have space saved in this year’s publication, please contact Duke or Brent at 480-837-1925.