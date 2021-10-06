The Fountain Hills Community Center is once again open for business, boasting new furniture, flooring, bathroom fixtures, some modern audio/visual equipment and a fresh coat of paint.
Community Center staff hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly refurbished activity hub on Monday morning, Oct. 4. They wasted no time getting back into the swing of things, with the first meetings/activities/etc. in the spruced-up locale kicking off at the same time.
While a hiccup in the supply chain extended the timeframe of the project by a few weeks, it’s nice to have the Community Center back open to the public, where residents can enjoy all of the new amenities while taking part in such activities as fitness workshops, language learning, dance, technology assistance, quilting, movies, cards and more, not to mention all of the regular holiday events that bring the community together in the coming months.