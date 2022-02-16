Fountain Hills residents looking to offer their skills and expertise to the betterment of the community have a few avenues to do exactly that through participation in various commissions. There are currently a handful of vacancies for these local boards, with residents encouraged to apply in the coming weeks.
Community boards and commissions frequently tackle a wide variety of topics in order to help inform the Town Council before members address matters at regular meetings. These commission members offer their opinions as town residents, retirees and/or working professionals concerning issues that will impact the community as a whole.
Upcoming vacancies include Community Services Advisory Commission, McDowell Mountain Advisory Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission, Sister Cities Advisory Commission and Strategic Planning Advisory Commision.
For additional details on how to apply for any of these commissions or to download an application, check out the 1A story in this week’s edition of The Times and visit fh.az.gov/299/Boards-Commisions. Applications are due by March 15.