Fountain Hills residents looking to offer their skills and expertise to the betterment of the community have a few avenues to do exactly that through various commissions. There are currently a handful of vacancies for these local boards, with residents encouraged to apply ASAP.
Community boards and commissions frequently tackle a wide variety of topics in order to help inform the Town Council before members address various matters at regular meetings. These commission members offer their opinions as town residents, retirees and/or working professionals concerning matters that will impact the community as a whole.
As noted on the Town website (fh.az.gov), many boards/commissions are not currently meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, as restrictions lift in the future and in preparation for a return to regular meetings, commission applications are being accepted through March 18. The hope is that the next month or so will allow enough time for commissions to gather applications, host interviews and have new members in place by the time meetings are expected to resume.
At present, vacancies include the McDowell Mountain Preservation Commission, Community Services Advisory Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission and Strategic Planning Advisory Commission.
For additional details on how to apply for any of these commissions, check out the 1A story in this week’s edition of the times or visit fh.az.gov/299/Boards-Commissons.