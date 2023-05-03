Having covered the Fountain Hills Coalition since its inception, The Times has documented the many success stories this active group of involved citizens has achieved within the community, especially when it comes to local youth. The very foundation of the Coalition is encouraging youth to avoid destructive decisions, specifically the use of drugs and alcohol.
These efforts have taken many forms over the years, including everything from educational programs for kids, informative lectures for parents, kicking off the widely used anonymous tip initiative and providing more creative preventative measures such as art/writing contests and special community events meant to entertain and educate. And that’s just the tip of the ice berg.
When sector leaders were added to the Coalition’s regular operations, The Times was proud to sign on representing local media, taking part in meetings alongside leaders from local government, law enforcement, business, churches and more, plus a strong, dedicated roster of citizens looking to make an impact.
That impact on the community is undeniable, which is why it is important that strong leadership be maintained moving forward. As you’ll see on page 1A of this week’s paper, current Director Michael Scharnow is stepping down, looking to hand off the reins to an equally dedicated philanthropist to help guide the group in the years to come. More details can be found within the story or by visiting fhcoalition.org/careers. We encourage all residents with a heart for benefiting the community, especially our kids, to consider applying.