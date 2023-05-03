Having covered the Fountain Hills Coalition since its inception, The Times has documented the many success stories this active group of involved citizens has achieved within the community, especially when it comes to local youth. The very foundation of the Coalition is encouraging youth to avoid destructive decisions, specifically the use of drugs and alcohol.

These efforts have taken many forms over the years, including everything from educational programs for kids, informative lectures for parents, kicking off the widely used anonymous tip initiative and providing more creative preventative measures such as art/writing contests and special community events meant to entertain and educate. And that’s just the tip of the ice berg.