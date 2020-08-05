The temperature is on the rise in the Valley of the Sun, with highs last week nearly reaching 120 degrees. Fall may be just over the horizon, but we don’t expect summer to give up without a fight. That being the case, it feels like an appropriate time to remind our readers how important it is to take care of ourselves, as well as others.
We all know the basic safety precautions for dealing with excessive heat, but sometimes we forget to drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and take a break in the shade if things get too toasty. And if an air-conditioning unit goes out or circumstances prevent safety measures, tragedy can strike.
As we have learned over recent scorching summer seasons, sometimes our best line of defense is relying on each other. While there’s no need to go overboard with constant check-ins, there’s also no harm in keeping an eye on our neighbors through these dangerously hot times. That goes double if you’ve got an elderly or homebound neighbor. A polite call on hot days can go a long way toward keeping everyone safe. And if you want to make a trip next door just to say “Hi” and make sure everyone is safe, please remember to wear a mask and give everyone plenty of space. In this age of COVID-19, we’ve got more to worry about than just the heat this summer.
Whether you’re taking precautions for yourself or need a reminder on how to handle an emergency, check out this week’s 1A coverage for heat tips, local resources and more.