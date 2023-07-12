In case you missed the announcement on page 1A of this week’s paper, it feels like a good idea to reiterate here that some changes are occurring with delivery starting with the July 19 paper.
Put simply, if you are used to receiving the paper on your driveway here in Fountain Hills and the surrounding areas, you will now receive them in the mailbox. Whatever mailing address you included when setting up your subscription, that’s where the paper should arrive.
As with any transition, we expect to hit a few bumps in the road along the way. If there are any issues, please feel free to call the office and we’ll make sure all of the kinks get ironed out ASAP. All we ask is that folks please be patient as we continue to make our full transition to Fountain Hills Times Independent.
And while we’re doing reminders, here’s an extra one concerning our new deadlines: The advertising deadline is now 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and the editorial deadline (including stories and letters) is noon Thursday.