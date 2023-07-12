In case you missed the announcement on page 1A of this week’s paper, it feels like a good idea to reiterate here that some changes are occurring with delivery starting with the July 19 paper.

Put simply, if you are used to receiving the paper on your driveway here in Fountain Hills and the surrounding areas, you will now receive them in the mailbox. Whatever mailing address you included when setting up your subscription, that’s where the paper should arrive.