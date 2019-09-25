It’s been something of a roller coaster ride to get to this point, but the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce finally has someone situated at its helm following the departure of previous CEO, Scott Soldat-Valenzuela.
The chamber reported a nationwide search led to offering the position to James O’Callaghan of Lakewood, Calif. this summer but, due to continued delays in his planned start date, the employment contract was cancelled.
Last week, the chamber announced that recent hire Betsy LaVoie will now take over, with the title of CEO/president being exchanged for her new title of executive director.
LaVoie came to the chamber this past February to serve as member relations manager, which meant she was responsible for bringing on new members while working with those already on the roster. The chamber is also touting the fact that LaVoie resides in Fountain Hills as a big plus for her taking the reins of the operation.
The Times wishes LaVoie the best of luck in her new position and looks forward to seeing where her leadership takes the chamber.