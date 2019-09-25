Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.