You may have noticed an article on the 2020 census dropped onto page 1A this week, and that’s definitely not the last you’ll hear about the nationwide roll call in the pages of The Times between now and the official launch of the process early next year.
Sure, it’s great that the upcoming census will create half a million jobs around the country, but the part we’re most interested in is seeing how next year’s figures stack up compared to the last census’ figures from a decade ago.
We’re a newspaper, so it probably won’t surprise you that we’re interested in accuracy, statistics and the like. There’s also the fact that the census helps determine how federal funding is distributed for the next 10 years so, again, in order for Fountain Hills to get its fair share, it’s important that everyone take part in the upcoming tally.
You can read all of the details in this week’s paper and we’ll continue to beat the census drum from time to time until the final numbers are counted and we’ve got some results to sort through. In the meantime, please familiarize yourself with the specifics of the upcoming census, apply for one of the Census Bureau’s jobs if that suits you and let’s make sure Fountain Hills gets a complete count.