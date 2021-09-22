This weekend promises to be packed with fun and excitement, as the community celebrates both Oktoberfest and Fountain Hills High School Homecoming 2021.
While the homecoming activities are not as numerous as pre-pandemic years, the football team is set to host a big game Friday evening, Sept. 24, when the Falcons take on American Leadership Academy – Gilbert North beginning at 7 p.m. Local students also have a “Disco Fever” dance to look forward to Saturday evening.
At the same time, Oktoberfest at the Fountain will be held this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, from 5 to 10 p.m. both days in Fountain Park. German beer, food, games and a band are all part of this Fountain Hills tradition, bringing the community together for two evenings of entertainment.
For additional details concerning Oktoberfest, be sure to check out the special insert in this week’s edition of The Times. Prost!