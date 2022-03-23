Consider this your final reminder that this Saturday, March 26, is going to be a very busy day, packed with events hosted out of downtown Fountain Hills the whole family can enjoy.
While you’ll find stories on each of these events boasting additional details throughout this week’s paper, here’s a quick reminder of what this Saturday has in store.
First up is Fountain Hills Day, a free event that runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Avenue of the Fountains. Sort of a crash course on all things Fountain Hills, expect to find booths, activities and more from local businesses, clubs, organizations, restaurants and more, complete with fun stuff for the kids and live music.
Happening at the same time, the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum will host its grand re-opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., showing off the newly renovated facilities with creative exhibits, crafts, hands-on activities and more.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Community Garden will welcome visitors to its fifth anniversary celebration. Then, from 4 to 9 p.m. in Centennial Circle, everyone is invited out for the Dark Sky Festival, boasting telescopes, stargazing, speakers, family-friendly activities and more.
So, there you have it. A full day full of fun community events, spanning from mid-morning well into the evening. Have a blast and, for those who can’t make it out this Saturday, look for our coverage in coming issues of The Times.