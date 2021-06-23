The Fountain Hills Community Center will be getting a lot of mileage this week, leading into its closure through the summer so improvements can be made throughout the facility. As a reminder, the FHCC will be closed to regular activities beginning June 28, with work expected to last until Sept. 7.
Before that can happen, though, a handful of events will take place at the local Community Center to close out the week.
On Thursday evening, June 24, a presentation will be given about the dangers of fentanyl and the increase of statewide drug overdoses. Local adults are invited to this informative presentation, which is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday, June 25-26, a blood drive will be hosted out of the Community Center. Fountain Hills has a reputation for going big at these events, and organizers are hopeful this weekend’s blood drive will be no different.
Finally, on Saturday, June 26, the Community Center will play host to another COVID-19 vaccination event. Second doses of the Pfizer shot will be available, as well as doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination.
You’ll find these stories, including any additional information you may need, in this week’s edition of The Times.