As one fiscal year draws to a close, the next is getting ready to kick off. The Town, Sanitary District and Fountain Hills Unified School District are all in the midst of financial planning, which means our readers have plenty of line items, stats, figures, projections and the like to weed through in the coming weeks.
You’ll find stories on both the Town and FHSD tentative budgets beginning on page 1A of this week’s paper, with an update on the potential bond election being considered by the FHUSD Governing Board on page 12A, which itself will flow into additional budget planning and reporting heading into the summer.