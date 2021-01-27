The thing about records is that they are meant to be broken. For instance, despite all of the obstacles throughout 2020, Fountain Hills residents managed to raise the bar for blood donations, making it a banner year for local contributions. Anyone interested in topping those efforts in 2021 will have an opportunity this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29-30, at the first blood drive of the new year.
As always, the Town of Fountain Hills is partnering with Noon Kiwanis to make this blood drive possible, with careful scheduling, additional spacing and various other COVID-19 safety procedures in place. The Times encourages readers to consider chipping in to help make 2021 the new benchmark for most blood donated in town.
You can check out our 1A coverage for full details, including ways to set up an appointment.
As of this writing, the most recent count for COVID-19 in Fountain Hills increased by 303 cases in just one week. While vaccinations are rolling out, the pandemic is still very much a concern. Hospitals are strained and in need of blood, especially Type O positive, the universal donor.
If your New Year’s resolution was to help make a difference in the world around you, the upcoming blood drive is a great way to get the ball rolling.