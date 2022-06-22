Blood is always in high demand, but it looks like a serious summer drought has hit Arizona. According to a recent press release from Vitalant, the state is experiencing a critical shortage. In fact, they are reporting the number of new donors in the state has dropped 12%, with 13,000 fewer donations between April and May of this year compared to that same window in 2021.
The good news is that Fountain Hills residents have an opportunity to help out this week, with the Town and Noon Kiwanis hosting a blood drive this Friday and Saturday in the Community Center. While numbers are down around the state, Fountain Hills donations are actually up for the current year. But wouldn’t it be great to boost those numbers even further, with a record turnout of residents showing up and donating blood to help those in need?
For those interested in pitching in, you can find all of the details on page 1A of this week’s paper. Let’s all come together and help save some lives.