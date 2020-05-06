Everyone registered to vote in Fountain Hills should have their ballot in hand by now. If you don’t, contact the Maricopa County Elections office at recorder.az.gov/election by Friday this week to get one as soon as possible.
This is a special election just in Fountain Hills and it is being done entirely by mail. Mark the ballot and get it back in the mail by next Wednesday, May 13, to be certain election officials have it by Election Day, May 19. Ballots can be dropped off in person at Town Hall on Monday, May 18, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at the Community Center on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There are three questions on the ballot. Two are related to the council decisions to allow a PAD zoning and a General Plan amendment for a 400-unit apartment community (Daybreak) on Palisades Blvd. near Shea Blvd. The third question asks voters to consider extending the term of mayor from two years to four years. Terms of council members are four years.
This is the first of a string of elections this year, so start here and get in the voting habit early.