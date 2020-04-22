It looks like Fountain Hills is ahead of the pack when it comes to census participation, but we’ve got a ways to go before we hit that goal of 100 percent. At present, the community has a response rate of about 57 percent. Fountain Hills is outpacing the statewide average by about 10 percent, but we think we can widen that gap further before folks get sent door to door later this year to try and complete the count.
While April 1 was technically “Census Day,” everyone who has not yet filled out the questionnaire can still do so at my2020census.gov. You’ll be asked a handful of questions and then you can rest easy knowing you’ve done your part to help Fountain Hills gather an accurate tally.
One of the main reasons this is so important is the fact that much state and national funding for towns like ours is based on information gathered from the census. Let’s not leave money on the table, especially when 10 minutes of our time to answer a few questions could make such a big difference.