It feels like the summer only just began, yet here we are gearing up for students to start pouring back into local schools for another year of learning, playing sports, joining clubs and hanging out with friends.
That means local streets are going to be a bit more crowded in the mornings and in the early afternoons, as parents drop off their kids, buses make their rounds and teens hit the road during their lunch break.
Safe driving practices are important year-round, but especially when some of our most precious cargo are out and about. The Times encourages everyone to be mindful, be patient and be thoughtful drivers in order to make this another safe and successful school year for the Fountain Hills Unified School District and Fountain Hills Charter School.
At Fountain Hills High School, the first bell rings at 7:30 a.m. and students are dismissed at 3:22 p.m. on most days. Lunch runs from 11:39 a.m. to 12:24 p.m.
If you’re around McDowell Mountain Elementary School, their regular hours are 8:45 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. At Fountain Hills Middle School, most days will see students in class from 8:30 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
As for the Charter School, the first bell is at 8:20 a.m. and students are excused at 3:10 p.m.
As the new school year rolls on, please be extra cautious on your commute around these times.