Downtown will be swarming with activity this weekend as the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts gets underway.
While most of the pandemic precautions present in the previous two events have been sidelined, everyone is still encouraged to wear a mask, given how many visitors are expected to be strolling up and down the street, taking in all of the wonderful sights, sounds and tastes that have become staples of this community event.
As a reminder to motorists, the downtown area will be blocked off for the event, so plan to steer clear if you aren’t doing business or looking to join in on the fun. Vehicles and vendors will likely start piling into town Thursday, with street closures affecting the area Friday through Sunday.
Weather is looking to be in the mid ‘80s and clear all weekend, so it looks like even Mother Nature is excited to have everyone enjoy a weekend of art and entertainment.
