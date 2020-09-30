The Town of Fountain Hills lost two men of significant stature in the community as Mike Archambault and Ed Kehe passed away on the same day, Sept. 23, last week.
Both men served on the Town Council and as politicians they were passionate and could be obstinate about their respective positions, but (almost) always courteous and respectful. Kehe was a well-known visitor to the council and planning commission meetings prior to his election. His main passion was protection of the natural environment so important to Fountain Hills as a hometown.
Archambault had deep roots to the very beginning of the community and his love for the town and attitude towards doing things right stemmed from that.
Both men were active volunteers in giving their all to the community and others. Archambault, as a youth leader and as a skilled builder, lending a hand in public projects such as the Veteran’s Memorial. Kehe was a leader in civic organizations and local service clubs, doing what he could to make Fountain Hills a hometown all could be proud of.
The leadership of these men will be greatly missed.