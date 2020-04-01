Amidst the extended precautions due to COVID-19, the closure of schools and the disruption to just about everything in general, it’s encouraging to see how many ways folks have figured out to roll with the punches in recent weeks. Yes, the coronavirus is taking a major toll on our way of life, but people are figuring out creative ways to remain a “community” while staying at a safe distance.
Everyone from the Town Council to local churches are leaning in to livestreaming options, making sure everyone can watch important meetings or participate in regular services without needing to leave the house.
Local schools expect to have online courses moving full steam ahead this week, complete with online conversations and P.E./art projects that can be done from home to help keep kids engaged and connected.
Local groups are making face masks to fill an increasing need and several entities have joined forces in the hopes of gaining additional donations for the Extended Hands Food Bank. The Fountain Hills Theater is providing entertainment online while the planned Dark Sky Festival has evolved into a series of presentations being made available online to all.
Several restaurants have added delivery and curbside pick-up options to the menu and social media groups have sprung up so friends can watch movies “together” while chatting online.
Humans are a resilient species, but we’re typically stronger in groups. Thanks to some creative thinking, it’s encouraging to see Fountain Hills residents continue to be a group even when we must remain apart.