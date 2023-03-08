It’s clear that spring has sprung, because Fountain Hills has an absolutely packed schedule for local events and activities crammed into the rest of March and upcoming months. Make the most of this fantastic weather by getting out and having some fun with friends and community members.

Just a couple of weeks ago Fountain Hills played host to the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts and, this past weekend, hundreds of folks visited town to take part in the massive Memorial Championship disc golf tournament.