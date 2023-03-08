It’s clear that spring has sprung, because Fountain Hills has an absolutely packed schedule for local events and activities crammed into the rest of March and upcoming months. Make the most of this fantastic weather by getting out and having some fun with friends and community members.
Just a couple of weeks ago Fountain Hills played host to the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts and, this past weekend, hundreds of folks visited town to take part in the massive Memorial Championship disc golf tournament.
This Saturday, March 11, we have the Irish Fountain Fest. You can read all about that event starting on page 1A of this week’s paper. Next Saturday, March 18, we have Fountain Hills Day on Avenue of the Fountain and the Pakistan Information and Cultural Organization’s kite festival in Fountain Park.
The annual Eggstravaganza and Dark Sky Fest will be held on Saturday, March 25, with Fountain Hills Music Fest kicking off April 1.
You can find additional details for those events in this and upcoming editions of the paper, and be sure to keep an eye out for all kinds of other activities being hosted by various clubs and organizations in the coming weeks.