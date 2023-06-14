Summer has officially settled in and, in Arizona, that means we need to be wary of everything from wildfires to monsoon flooding.

Our state gets a bit wild these next few months, which is why we’ve started running our annual articles reminding folks about the dangers of summer heat and how to address them, the need to keep your yard free of potential fire fuel, a call for vigilance around the pool and, of course, warnings of the potential monsoon storms and various other extreme weather conditions. We’ve run some of these stories in recent weeks and have more to come.