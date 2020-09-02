If there’s one thing the staff of The Times has learned over the years, it’s that Fountain Hills is full of amazing stories. You never know who lives right down the street, or what tale they have to tell.
One such resident is Sophia Popov, who typically plays golf out of Firerock Country Club. She played out of a different venue recently, winning the 2020 British Open in Troon, Scotland. This was a real underdog story that ended with Popov’s first major victory, edging past the competition by a mere two strokes.
You can read a brief rundown of Popov’s accomplishment in our 1A coverage this week but, obviously, there’s more to the story we hope to hear from Popov herself as soon as she’s back home. For now, though, we expect the community will join us in congratulating Sophia Popov on her fantastic performance.