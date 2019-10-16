Make a Difference Day is next Saturday, Oct. 26, and it’s not too late for interested parties to get involved with this annual tradition of neighbors helping neighbors.
Things are being done a little differently this year, meaning individual groups of volunteers have to take on a bit more of the responsibility than in years past.
Whether you’re volunteering with your church, club or just as a group of like-minded individuals, everyone is invited to attend a kick-off event beginning at 7:15 a.m. in Golden Eagle Park. You can find all of the additional details for Make a Difference Day in our coverage beginning on page 1A of this week’s paper.
Projects include everything from light housework, painting and organizing to plenty of landscaping and the like. Participants should dress for the occasion, so wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty and close-toed shoes.
In a community known for its philanthropy, Make a Difference Day is special because it allows community members to come together and show some TLC right here in their own backyard. This annual event truly does make a difference in the lives of many Fountain Hills residents, so here’s hoping this 11th iteration draws plenty of support.
