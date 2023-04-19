Most days, it would probably be ill advised to drive into the civic center parking lot with a trunk full of sketchy electronics and prescription pills. This weekend, though, that specific scenario is encouraged, as two annual events are taking place to help folks safely dispose of unwanted items.
This Saturday, April 22, both the e-recycle event and the prescription drug Take Back Day are taking place downtown, with the former situated in the library parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon and the latter taking place at the main entrance to Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring down your unwanted electronics and pills and dispose of them properly all in one go. You’ll find all the necessary details for both events on page 1A of this week’s paper.