November is a month filled with activities for Fountain Hills residents to enjoy. Beginning this weekend, the annual Fall Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts will fill the downtown area with hundreds of artistic exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of visitors over the three-day weekend. This is a great opportunity to do some Christmas shopping for unique gifts.
November 18-20, the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation will have its Orme Dame Victory Day celebration, returning after a hiatus of a couple of years during the pandemic. For those who have not had a chance in the past to attend this event, it is a great way to learn about the culture and history of Fountain Hills’ nearest neighbor. The All-Indian Rodeo event is an exciting look at an iconic Western competitive contest, and the pageantry of the Pow Wow dancers and drums is a spectacular look at Native American culture. There will also be a Yavapai Village for a glimpse of native living of the past.