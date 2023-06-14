I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our community for your outstanding participation in this year’s masquerade-themed Chamber Gala Annual Awards at WeKoPa Casino Resort.

This year’s event was a resounding success, with a record-breaking participation rate of over 17% of our population. The entire process, which spanned six weeks of nominations starting in January, six weeks of voting beginning in February, and the grand attendance in May, showcased the immense dedication and enthusiasm of our community members. On behalf of the Board of Directors and Chamber staff, I sincerely thank you for your invaluable contribution.