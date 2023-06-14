I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our community for your outstanding participation in this year’s masquerade-themed Chamber Gala Annual Awards at WeKoPa Casino Resort.
This year’s event was a resounding success, with a record-breaking participation rate of over 17% of our population. The entire process, which spanned six weeks of nominations starting in January, six weeks of voting beginning in February, and the grand attendance in May, showcased the immense dedication and enthusiasm of our community members. On behalf of the Board of Directors and Chamber staff, I sincerely thank you for your invaluable contribution.
These awards truly belong to the community, and we invite everyone to join us next year as we celebrate our 50th year as the Chamber of Commerce. While the theme for the next gala will be announced later, you can begin your preparations by searching for your 1974 tuxedo or gown. It’s going to be a memorable celebration!
In addition to expressing gratitude to our participatory community, we would also like to extend our appreciation to our title and presenting sponsor, WeKoPa Casino Resort. Your meticulous attention to detail, exceptional customer service and partnership were instrumental in making the event a resounding success. We not only worked closely with WeKoPa Casino Resort for the beautiful gala, but we were also able to enjoy an after party at WKP Sports Book, and many attendees chose to stay at the resort for the evening.
Furthermore, we are immensely grateful to the following sponsors, listed in alphabetical order, for their generous support: Arizona Propane, Batchelor’s Pad BBQ, Chill Boutique, Classy Jazzy, Clean Colonic, Dahir Tax & Accounting, Fountain Hills Healthy Heartbeats, Fountain Hills Physical Therapy, Fountain Hills Recovery, Fountain Hills Sister Cities, HomeSmart Lifestyles – Linda Poole, HS3 Roof King, Inn at Eagle Mountain, Keller Williams Arizona Realty – the Barker Team, Messenger Fountain Hills Mortuary, Re/Max Sun Properties – Suzanne Nann, Salt River Project, Shea Connelly Development and the Town of Fountain Hills. Your partnership means the world to us.
Did you happen to read the article two weeks ago featuring Martin Dawson, the owner of Arizona Propane and the recipient of the Business Person of the Year Award? Martin, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your kind words. Working with you is truly an honor, and your win as the Business Person of the Year, after being in business in our town for 50 years, is a testament to your exceptional contributions and well-deserved recognition.
Additionally, we would like to express our gratitude to the staff at The Times for their exceptional coverage of the CGA Awards. Your reporting and extensive coverage of all the winners, from various business categories to community volunteers of the year, nonprofits of the year, teachers of the year, the Tourism and Mayor'’s awards, and even the best dressed category, were truly remarkable. The Times is, without a doubt, our favorite newspaper of all time!