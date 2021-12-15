We resume our Fountain Hills History Lesson with a continued look at 1977.
In the last session, I talked about the death of Robert McCulloch, Sr., and the impact his death had on the future development of the community.
Our community was maturing faster than anyone had anticipated. The rosters of the clubs and organizations were filling up and quite prosperous.
New subdivisions were being platted and more contractors were being attracted here. The other big news of 1977 was that the first structure in the Fountain Hills Science and Industry Park would be ready by fall.
The user was Robertson Factories, a ready-made draperies plant that produced products for J. C. Penney and Sears for regional distribution.
The company was based in Taunton, Mass. The Fountain Hills plant was its 11th facility. The building was built on the corner of Cereus Lane (now called Technology Drive) and Laser Drive. It was expected to employ 75 to 100 employees.
Saguaro State Development of Phoenix was selected as the general contractor. Nelson-Kubicek Architects was hired to design the 18,000 sq. ft. building.
The facility had an open house for the public on Sept. 27.
In April, the concert series with a guest conductor of the Phoenix Symphony resumed with more than 30,000 people attending. The crowd was not shy about showing its adoration for the popular conductor/ songwriter Henry Mancini. He was surprised about the reception he received and said, “I feel like Mick Jagger up here.”
In May, voters approved forming the Fountain Hills Fire District electing the first five-member board of directors.
May also saw the first eighth grade class graduate from Fountain Hills Elementary School. The school changed principals in 1977, with original principal Hank Diulus stepping aside for newcomer Phil Capozzi.
Sunset Kiwanis formed in 1977. Joe Swetich was the group’s first president. Elected presidents of the other service clubs that year were Harry Richards, Noon Kiwanis, and Vern Crume, Lions Club.
In December, the Fountain Hills Women’s Club unveiled its biggest project: The Fountain Hills Botanical Garden. Former President Jane Haynes is the founder and co-director of the garden. The other co-director was Ann Stavely. Mildred Richards made the original sign for the facility and served as club president. Botanical Garden later became a permanent town park.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office announced that it would open a briefing station south of Shea Boulevard in October. The presence of sheriff’s deputies was a welcome sight to both community leaders and residents. “They’re anxious to be here and we’re anxious to have them,” said real estate broker Dave Dawkins. “It’s a good thing for Fountain Hills.”
The first rumblings of incorporation started in 1977 when four resident groups got together to study the viability of either incorporation or annexation to Scottsdale.
Among new businesses that opened in 1977 were Appelwick’s, the Little Café, Naber’s Realty and the Fountain Hills Family Health Center. Also opening was the Fountain Hills Library, a branch of the Maricopa County Library System. The building was donated to the library by Southwest Savings & Loan which closed its doors in the community.
Longtime resident Keith McMahan was announced as a star in an upcoming movie in December. The Movie, “Blue Jay Summer,” was based on a book written by renowned resident author Elleston Trevor, who also wrote “Flight of the Phoenix.” Sad thing was the movie was never finished.
But that proved to be a good thing for the town. McMahan went on to serve several terms on the School Board, the Road Districts board and the Town Council.