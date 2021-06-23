This week’s Fountain Hills History Lesson resumes in 1973.
Big news at the beginning of 1973 was the start of construction of Fontana II, the second phase of Del Trailor’s successful initial home project in the community called Fontana.
Fontana was very successful with all 220 of the ViIla units being sold out prior to the completion of the models. Some 320 units were to be built in the second phase, however, that number was greatly reduced when the demand fell off.
Most of the land was later purchased by California investor John Stelzmiller, who would later build the Courtside Villas on the property. His partners on that project were Charlie Rogers, Bruce Rogers and Paul Norton.
The homeowners in Fontana II eventually changed the name of their neighborhood to Saguaro Woods.
Another big story in February 1973 was the announcement by Sanitary District Manager Dan Devers that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had approved an application by the Sanitary District for the construction of the community’s first waste water reclamation plant.
Devers also announced the sale of a $750,000 bond issue. Funds from the sale were applied toward construction of the treatment plant and installation of the community‘s sewer line system.
Also in February 1973, a contract was approved for the construction of the golf course maintenance building at the Fountain Hills Golf Course (now Desert Canyon Golf Course). The contract was awarded to KaPri Homes of Fountain Hills. That firm was owned by Bob Williams and Archie Archambault.
The $325,000 contract for final preparation of the Fountain Hills Golf Course was awarded to Siemans Co. of Scottsdale. It included a $175,000 contract for installation of an automatic sprinkler system.
The community’s first three office-type businesses opened in March 1973.
They included Fountain Hills L.P. Gas Co., owned by Martin Dawson; Fountain Hills Realty & Investments, owned by Bob Farrow; and Fountain HiIls Insurance Agency, operated by Larry Ryerson, who would later became the first president of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.
Valley National Bank, the state’s largest financial institution, announced it would be opening the first bank in Fountain Hills on April 23, 1973. Gordon Anderson was named the manager of the branch.
Mr. G’s Interiors, a well-known interior decorating firm in the Valley, opened a store in March behind the U-Tote-M store on La Montana Drive, just north of Saguaro Boulevard. Owners Bill and Lois Grate turned out to be very community-spirited business people. They volunteered their time with the Chamber of Commerce and the Noon Kiwanis Club.
They also donated children’s playground equipment that was installed at Fountain Park.
Three restaurants opened for business in 1973, with Stan’s Beef ‘N’ Burger opening on March 19, and the Fountain Mountain In greeting its first customers in late April. Huck Finn’s started serving customers in mid-June.
Weddings in Fountain Park have become a frequent sight over the years, but do you know who the first couple was to tie the knot there? It was Bruce Hesche and Christine Meldahl, who were married on March 10, 1973. They were from Mesa.
The first baby born with a Fountain Hills home address was Jennifer Johnson, who was born May 1, 1973 at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital.
Her parents were Dan and Helen Johnson.
Special events continued in 1973. The local pastors joined hands with the Civic Association to hold the first of many Easter Sunrise Services held at Fountain Park.
I was there for the first Sunrise Service, and it was magnificent. The sun rose up that morning exactly in the center of the Four Peaks.
On July 4th, the Fountain Hills Jaycees sponsored the first of many fireworks displays to celebrate the nation’s independence,
Additional construction projects that year included the start of construction of La Casa Cafetal, a 55-unit apartment complex that was built by Joe Brown. It looks as new today as it did when it was first built. The complex is located on the northwest corner of the Saguaro Boulevard and La Montana Drive intersection.
Work started on the $750,000 La Montana Shopping Center. It was the location of the first Bashas’ supermarket, the first pharmacy and the Beef N’ Bourbon restaurant which became the Village Pub.
Work began on the Village Bazaar shopping center at Fountain Park. It had space for eight shops, including Fountain Fashions that operated in the community for more than 40 years. Owner Kay Kinder moved the store to the Bashas’ shopping center when the Bazaar was torn down to make way for the current shopping complex, the Plaza Fountainside.
Well, there you have the rest of the story about the year 1973.
Diane and I took our first plane ride since the pandemic last week. We went to New Jersey to see our other grandchildren (and their parents). It has been more than two years since we were last there. We’re planning to stay there about four weeks, so my column is also taking a vacation.
Hope you all have a great summer and stay cool.