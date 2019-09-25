Honest. Honest I didn’t have a thing to do with it.
I was having breakfast when Diane brought in my copy of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. I opened it and couldn’t believe my eyes. The main story on Page 1A had a headline reading, “LV may have talked to D-Backs.”
Those of you who regularly read my column know I am a big baseball fan. I had season tickets for four seats during the Diamondbacks’ first 21 seasons. I went to the World Series in 2001, and Brent and I went to the All-Star Game when it was played at Chase Field.
My office in our Vegas home is filled with Diamondback memorabilia.
There is a large black and white photo of the first pitch thrown at BOB (as the stadium was originally called). Next to it is my ticket and seat cushion for that first game. There is a team picture of the World Championship team and a framed, autographed photo of Luis Gonzalez’s series-winning hit with a game ticket and a small bear that was handed out when you entered the stadium.
In an entertainment center on the opposite wall is a display of various bobblehead dolls I collected over the years from giveaways at the stadium. My most prized one is Randy Johnson and Curt Shilling holding the World Series trophy.
Then there is my Willie McCovey wall. It’s my tribute to my boyhood hero when the Giants were my favorite team. I own a jersey of his that is signed.
An autographed photo of the Giants’ Hall of Fame first baseman and various trading cards I collected of him are also displayed.
I also have a bat hanging on the bobbleheads wall that was signed by Frank Robinson at his induction into the Hall of Fame.
All of this tells you how much I enjoy the game of baseball.
So how serious is the possibility of the Diamondbacks moving to my own, new back yard? Apparently the Diamondbacks signed a nondisclosure agreement with the city of Las Vegas more than a year ago, suggesting that Nevada’s largest city might have followed the city of Henderson in discussing the team’s possible relocation from Phoenix. It’s unclear how far the two cities got in their discussions.
The Las Vegas agreement was signed just two weeks after a similar agreement was signed between the Diamondbacks and the city of Henderson.
We lived in Henderson when we first moved to the Las Vegas area two years ago. Henderson has a very aggressive mayor in terms of economic development.
Henderson is now the second largest city in Nevada. It has attracted many new businesses in the past two years. Under construction in Henderson are the Oakland Raiders’ corporate headquarters and practice facility. The team will start play as the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.
Google has announced it will build its national data center in Henderson.
Two weeks ago, Amazon said Henderson would be the site of its area distribution center.
Costco recently opened its second warehouse store in Henderson.
The following Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks issued a statement expressing the team’s desire to remain in Arizona, but left the door open for a possible relocation. It reads, “We’re focused on Arizona and a local solution and have not made any determination on the future stadium site for the Diamondbacks.”
Based on that statement, I think the team is not committed to Arizona and there is a real possibility they may be saying, “Play ball,” in Las Vegas.