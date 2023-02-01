A few weeks back my family invited the community to say goodbye to a man who loved this town and was a pioneer of the community. My father, Alan Cruikshank, who passed away on Oct. 30, 2022, was looking down with a big smile on his face as the celebration of life turned out perfect.
The celebration was held at The Community Center and although I was a little nervous that we may not fill all four ballrooms that we had for the day, I was wrong about that. We had to bring in more chairs to accommodate so many that showed up for the celebration. The celebration was delayed a little due to my grandma and aunt being stuck in traffic coming from Phoenix, but they eventually made it and the program began.
The celebration had five speakers led by Mike Scharnow as the MC and a slideshow, created by my sister, Holly, that showed my dad performing Elvis in the park along with photos of his life, and ending with my dad catching a fish just a few weeks before his passing while visiting my sister and her family in Carlsbad.
I want to thank Barrie Blum from Copy Express, who did a great job and provided the printing for the celebration. Darlene Clayton Miller for donating cupcakes and Phil Rodakis from Phil’s Filling Station for providing the refreshments for the celebration. Thank you so much for your contributions.
Thank you to the speakers, Mike Scharnow, Cherie Koss, Bob Fanslau, Enrique Melendez and Mayor Ginny Dickey. All of you made this day so special by sharing memories that brought smiles and tears. I was honored that you all accepted when I asked you to speak and share the memories you had of my dad.
I also want to give a huge thank you to the staff at the Community Center. You all were great to work with and did a fantastic job accommodating the celebration. If you have an event coming up, I would highly recommend contacting the Community Center about availability. I had rented ballrooms in the past on two other occasions at the Community Center and each time they did a fantastic job.
Last, I want to give a big thank you to my wife, Gina, who has been there for me through this tough time. Gina was also big on making this celebration a success through all her decorating and gathering of photos that shared the memory of my father with so many that knew him and others that did not know him as well. Thank you, Gina, for being there for me and all that you did for the celebration. My dad is giving you a big hug for making this day special.
Losing a parent is never easy, especially one that you are so close to. I lost not only a father, but my best friend. To this day I miss hearing that phone ring and seeing his name come up. He called me every day and that’s where the hardest part for me is, that I don’t get his call anymore.
The celebration of life was all of us saying goodbye and it has brought some closure for me. My dad, Alan Cruikshank, is gone but he will never be forgotten. Thank you all and thank you Dad for being an amazing person. I will never forget you and all you did to make me who I am today.