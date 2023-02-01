A few weeks back my family invited the community to say goodbye to a man who loved this town and was a pioneer of the community. My father, Alan Cruikshank, who passed away on Oct. 30, 2022, was looking down with a big smile on his face as the celebration of life turned out perfect.

The celebration was held at The Community Center and although I was a little nervous that we may not fill all four ballrooms that we had for the day, I was wrong about that. We had to bring in more chairs to accommodate so many that showed up for the celebration. The celebration was delayed a little due to my grandma and aunt being stuck in traffic coming from Phoenix, but they eventually made it and the program began.