Where do I start with a column about a father who meant so much to me? The night of Oct. 30 was the toughest night of my life. It’s a pain I could not describe, saying goodbye to the greatest man I know. Our family not only lost a special man, but this community lost a man who put all his heart into it.

I recall moving to Fountain Hills in the summer of ‘79. I sat in the backseat and was looking at the desert with the mountain landscape surrounding it. I asked my dad where he was moving us to, and he drove to the Fountain and said, “look at the world’s tallest fountain,” with that smile on his face, adding, “this is our new home.” I still was not happy because I left my friends and my favorite Big Wheel bike path back in Paradise Valley. As we pulled up to our new home my dad said I could choose my room. He then said, “you can see the tip of the Fountain over Hotel Hill from this room,” and I took his advice.

