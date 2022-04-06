It is with a bit of sadness and quite a bit of excitement that I am making a life change.
I am leaving The Fountain Hills Times and am going to work at The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center as program and events coordinator. The opportunity was not something I sought, but when it began to take shape after many conversations with museum Executive Director Cherie Koss, it was apparent to both of us that the position was a great fit.
I am eager to start this new endeavor. I have background as an event planner and organizer in addition to my journalism background. I directed a non-profit organization for about 15 years between newspaper jobs. I look forward to getting back to that arena.
It is hard to leave The Times. I have been back at the paper for more than 17 years. I will miss my friends here; they are more than colleagues to me, and it will be so different to work away from the news.
I especially will miss working with all the people I have come to know over these years. Covering clubs, arts and entertainment, religion and more, I have pretty much gotten to know a wide section of the community.
With you, we have shared so many stories and kept people in town informed about just about everything. Of course, that will continue, but it will be someone else covering it.
My thanks go out to you for meeting deadlines, sending stories, tips, photos and just a friendly greeting now and again. My last day at The Times is Friday, April 8. My position at the museum begins April 12.
Thank you again for being a part of the newspaper, the town and especially for touching my life. I hope to see you at the museum. The remodeled facility has stories to tell, too, which is what brought me to the new position. Storytelling is what I do. I am glad you have been part of it.