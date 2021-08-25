1974 turned out to be one of the better periods of growth as far as the community was concerned. That is this week’s subject for our Fountain Hills History Lesson.
Last week I talked about the first three months of 1974 and the bricks and mortar projects. There was the opening of the second U-Tote-M convenience store, which was the first location for buying gasoline in the community. It was followed shortly by the opening of the first full-service gas station and car repair called Red Rock Automotive and an increasing number of multi-unit apartment and condo projects going in to supplement the new home construction.
With all of the construction going on, a sense of community was developing.
A Jaycees chapter was formed by Martin Dawson. He was elected as the group’s first president. Other officers were Tim Yoder, external vice president; Dave Duckelmann, director; Jack Mitchell, external vice president and Nile Reinsager, director.
The Jaycees sponsored the local Boy Scout troop and conducted the annual 4th of July fireworks shows in the early years of the community.
The Fountain Hills Contractors Association, an off-shoot of the Model Home Tour, was formed in early 1974.
Elected president was R.E. “Archie” Archambault. Other officers were Vice President Matt Cuomo, Secretary Larry Ryerson and Treasurer John Becker. Serving on the board of directors were Gil Knoll, Phil Savittieri and Fred Yoder.
The Noon Kiwanis organized in January with 26 members. The man responsible for getting the club charter was Leo Lanzon who did all the leg-work in getting the club organized. Doyle Bauserman was elected the first club secretary. The Kiwanis Club has been one of the most active clubs in the community. They sponsored the Easter egg hunt for several years until the Town took it over. The Goyena Team also have had its part in the Easter egg event, calling it The Eggstravaganza. They also are famous for their pancake breakfasts, as well as their philanthropic work with youth.
The Fountain Hills Women’s Club was also formed in early 1974. Mildred Richards is credited with starting the club and served as president for the first year. She was a busy lady in town being the town Postmaster. She turned the presidency of the Women’s Club over to Lee Troyer. Other officers included Rose Hoyer, first vice president; Jackie Mayper, second vice president; Sally Federspiel, secretary and Claire Shayer, treasurer.
A new breakfast club for business owners and managers evolved into the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.
The first president was insurance man Larry Ryerson. The first vice president was Chuck Uhlig, who was manager of the local Valley National Bank branch. Insurance man Mike Mayper was the first treasurer, and Cherie Fors-mark was the first secretary. She owned a dress shop on the Avenue of the Fountains.
The Fountain Hills Civic Association really got going in 1974. Paul Dopler was elected president, Nace Battel was vice president, Howard Asher was treasurer and Ruth Collins was the secretary.
Local churches started to form. The First Baptist Church moved to a new location on Fountain Hills Boulevard. They have a much larger facility on Saguaro Boulevard today. The Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, under the leadership of Pastor Glenn Atchinson, started holding worship services in the Little John’s Bar and Restaurant. The stool on which Atchinson gave his sermons was installed in the River of Time Museum years later. The church later moved to its own building on Fountain Hills Boulevard.
On Thanksgiving Day, a new tradition was initiated and an annual Thanksgiving service began and attracted more than 200 people. It was started by Lutheran minister Reverend Elmer Burrall.
Several new restaurants opened. Tom Colosimo opened two of them, Little John’s and a dance club called Knights-Out.
The Beef N Bourbon opened in the La Montana (Bashas’) Center. The restaurant was owned by Tom and Dottie Zeidell. Years later it became even more of a local favorite when it was called the Village Pub, owned by the Ryan and Scribner families.
The number of new local businesses that opened their doors increased significantly in 1974. That will become the topic for my next Fountain Hills History Lesson.