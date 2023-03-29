Have you ever noticed that every month, week and day of the year has some kind of “designation” in an attempt to make that particular date stand out, launch a celebration or increase awareness of something?
Of course you have, because such designations are ubiquitous.
For example, today, March 29, is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, who could forget Manatee Appreciation Day and, of course, Little Red Wagon Day!
For the Fountain Hills Protect Our Youth Coalition, last week marked National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week. As a drug prevention coalition, we strive to use evidence-based practices as we work in the community in conjunction with various “sectors” such as our School District, town government, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, Chamber of Commerce, faith community, PTO, Crisis Response Team, Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department and others.
Scare tactics don’t really work anymore. “Just say no” sounds easy, but it’s a bit more complicated than that. Young people want to be educated, want to hear the facts. As our recent high school essay contest showcased, teenagers have already formed opinions on all sorts of topics, ranging from social media and peer pressure to depression and vaping. It’s our duty as a coalition along with all community residents to answer their questions in a factual and scientific manner.
Our primary target audience is twofold – students and parents. Yet grandparents and winter visitors should take note as well. Are those prescription pills locked up when grandkids come visit? Marijuana and THC-laced gummies are legal in Arizona – parents, are those gummies left lying around for young hands to grab and eat like candy? Nationwide, pediatric exposures to edible cannabis (marijuana) products increased 1375 percent from 2017 to 2021. Virtually all exposures occurred in a residential setting.
The next two months will be busy for our coalition as schools head toward summer break. We plan to be involved with some events at McDowell Mountain Elementary School, a poster contest is coming to the Middle School (Above That Influence) and activities surrounding the Falcon PROMise Pledge will unfold at the High School. The School Board recently approved a vaping curriculum that we plan to present to students to educate them on facts surrounding the dangers of vaping.
Mark April 20 on your calendar. Fountain Hills Cares will host a panel discussion followed by a question- and-answer session on such topics as social media, stress, drug abuse and mental health. This is geared toward our young people and parents. The coalition is sponsoring a $500 cash prize raffle just for attending! The facts and educational forum starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
Facts matter. Making healthy choices. Dealing with stress, anxiety, depression. Peer pressure. Social media influencers. Parenting tips. Casual conversations. Trust. Consequences. Taking responsibility.